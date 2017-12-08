China was informed about drone that crashed, says India

New Delhi: India on Thursday said it had informed China about a drone that crashed in Chinese territory, after Beijing claimed the Indian UAV had “intruded” in its area. India will go through diplomatic channels and ask for return of the drone.
Sources said the drone was an Israeli Heron UAV, and it crashed on the Chinese side of the border across north Sikkim. The source said the drone had gone missing earlier this week, but the exact date of the incident was not revealed.
The Defence Ministry in a statement said that the Indian UAV was on a regular training mission inside Indian territory when it lost contact with the ground control due to some technical problem and crossed over the Line of Actual Control in the Sikkim Sector.
“As per standard protocol, the Indian border security personnel immediately alerted their Chinese counterparts to locate the UAV,” the statement said.
The Chinese side got back with the location details of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, the Defence Ministry said.
“The exact cause of the incident is under investigation. The matter is being dealt with in accordance with the established protocol through institutional mechanisms to deal with situations along the India-China border areas,” the statement said.