International

China denies plan to make tunnel to divert Brahmaputra waters to Xinjiang

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Brahmaputra

Beijing: China on Tuesday rejected as “false and untrue” a media report that it was planning to build a 1,000- km long tunnel to divert water from the Brahmaputra river in Tibet close to Arunachal Pradesh to the parched Xinjiang region.

“This is untrue. This is a false report,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a media briefing when asked about the report.

China will continue to attach great importance to cross-border river cooperation, she said.

According to the report, the proposed tunnel, which would drop down from the world’s highest plateau in multiple sections connected by waterfalls, would provide water in China’s largest administrative division, comprising vast swathes of deserts and dry grasslands.

The water would be diverted from the Yarlung Tsangpo River in southern Tibet, which turns into the river Brahmaputra once it enters India, to the Taklamakan desert in Xinjiang, the report had said.

Beijing has been assuring India and Bangladesh that its dams were not designed for storing water.

Comments

Most Popular

