China: 5 killed as bus ploughs through pedestrians

By pragativadinewsservice
China: 5 killed
Beijing: Five persons were killed and 21 others injured after a hijacked bus ploughed through pedestrians in Fujian province of east China on Tuesday.

A policeman is among the dead. Media reports said a  knife-wielding hijacker was detained.

The incident occurred in Longyan city. Reports said the suspect was put under police control and rescue work was on.

All the injured were admitted to a hospital. This is not the first incident of its kind in China.

In November, at least five people were killed after a car crashed into a group of children near an elementary school in Liaoning province.

In February, a van had ploughed into pedestrians in Shanghai, injuring at least 18 people.

