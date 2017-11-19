PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Twin City

Children’s Literary Festival begins at KiiT International School

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Children’s Literary Festival

Bhubaneswar: The National Children’s Literary Festival organised by the Kloud9 and hosted by the KiiT International School (KiiT-IS) began its two-day fifth edition on Saturday.

Being the first of its kind, the festival started from 2013 on the concept conceived by Dr Achyuta Samanta who is the founder of KiiT International School.

The festival is the flagship event of Kloud9, the only magazine for students and managed by students.

Ruskin Bond, chief adviser of the festival, and a galaxy of eminent authors, publishers, storytellers, cartoonists and illustrators, including Prajwal Parajuly, Arup Bose, Ameen Haque and Ajit Narayan graced the occasion.

The event was also joined by award-winning filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda, showcasing his upcoming film, “Kadvi Hawa”.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

British Airways British Airways
9.3K
Headlines

In pics: Strange birds attack on air causes serious damages to British Airways flight
Viral video Viral video
8.2K
Headlines

Viral video: Two arrested after victim’s father files FIR at Baripada Sadar PS
stripped naked stripped naked
6.0K
Crime

Shame! Girl student stripped naked, filmed by miscreants in city

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top