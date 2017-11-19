Children’s Literary Festival begins at KiiT International School

Bhubaneswar: The National Children’s Literary Festival organised by the Kloud9 and hosted by the KiiT International School (KiiT-IS) began its two-day fifth edition on Saturday.

Being the first of its kind, the festival started from 2013 on the concept conceived by Dr Achyuta Samanta who is the founder of KiiT International School.

The festival is the flagship event of Kloud9, the only magazine for students and managed by students.

Ruskin Bond, chief adviser of the festival, and a galaxy of eminent authors, publishers, storytellers, cartoonists and illustrators, including Prajwal Parajuly, Arup Bose, Ameen Haque and Ajit Narayan graced the occasion.

The event was also joined by award-winning filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda, showcasing his upcoming film, “Kadvi Hawa”.