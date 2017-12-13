Childline rescues 5-year-old girl from abusive aunt’s clutches

Cuttack: The Childlline officials on Tuesday rescued a 5-year-old girl who was being tortured and beaten up in an inhuman manner by her aunt in CDA Sector-11.

The child, Payal Nayak was admitted to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics (SVPPGIP) or Sishu Bhawan.

Childline’s swift action came after some neighbours noticed the inhuman act, recorded it and informed the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) which in turn directed Childline to rescue her immediately, said CWC member Pradip Patnaik.

“Acting on the direction of CWC, we reached Plot no-2D-222/34 to rescue the girl. But, the girl’s aunt Pranati Roul stopped us from meeting the girl stating that she is her brother’s daughter and she has the right to punish her. While she continued to protest our entry into the house, we took help of local police to rescue the victim,” said Childline, District Coordinator, Narayan Sukla.

As Payal, who was frightened, bore multiple injury marks on her body, Childline rushed her to Sishu Bhawan. After undergoing necessary treatment, the child was produced before CWC, Sukla informed.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Payal’s parents Sanjib Nayak and Sashi Rekha are staying in New Delhi had left their daughter with Pranati of Gajanana Chhak, Nimpur in Jagatpur. However, the 35-year-old woman had engaged the child for domestic work and often harassed, tortured and beat her up mercilessly in her rented house at CDA Sector-11, Sukla added.

The Childline has filed an FIR against the accused woman in CDA Phase-2 police station, he informed.