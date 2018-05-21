Child theft rumour: Two injured in mod attack

Rayagada: Two persons were injured after they were attacked by the mob on suspicion of their involvement in child theft racket in Rayagada district on Monday.

Sources said instances of beating up of strangers by the mob on suspicion of child abductors were reported from several places in the district. The situation occurred after some people spread rumours on the social media about movements of child thieves in the district.

As the rumours on social media spread like wildfire across the district, people beat up when they spotted unknown persons. While the two persons were injured in the mob attack, four others were rescued by the district police. The victims were non-Oriya, sources said.

Meanwhile, superintendent of police held press meet in the evening and appealed to the people not to take the law into their hands.