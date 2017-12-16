Child sacrifice attempt foiled; 2 detained in Balasore

Balasore: An attempt to sacrifice a minor girl child by two persons was foiled by locals at Pinchapadi village under Soro block in Balasore district on Friday midnight.

According to reports, Kailash Mallick of Pinchapadi village under Manipur Panchayat was not keeping well for a long time and had consulted a sorcerer.

The sorcerer advised him to sacrifice a minor girl for his recovery illness, following which, later, Kailash along with another person forcibly abducted his niece by gagging her with a piece of cloth.

However, hearing the girl’s screams, villagers rushed to the spot and rescued the minor girl.

The two accused were thrashed by villagers and later were handed over to police.

Police on the other hand, have detained the two accused and they are now being interrogated.