Headlines

Child sacrifice attempt foiled; 2 detained in Balasore

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Child sacrifice

Balasore: An attempt to sacrifice a minor girl child by two persons was foiled by locals at Pinchapadi village under Soro block in Balasore district on Friday midnight.

According to reports, Kailash Mallick of Pinchapadi village under Manipur Panchayat was not keeping well for a long time and had consulted a sorcerer.

The sorcerer advised him to sacrifice a minor girl for his recovery illness, following which, later, Kailash along with another person forcibly abducted his niece by gagging her with a piece of cloth.

However, hearing the girl’s screams, villagers rushed to the spot and rescued the minor girl.

The two accused were thrashed by villagers and later were handed over to police.

Police on the other hand, have detained the two accused and they are now being interrogated.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Zaira Wasim Zaira Wasim
1.3K
Headlines

Dangal girl Zaira Wasim molestation case: CM Mehbooba Mufti calls for strict action
elephants elephants
1.0K
State at Large

Elephant herd creates panic on NH 215 in Keonjhar
Hockey World League Hockey World League
882
Headlines

HWL Final: Naveen awards Rs 10 lakh to each Team India player after win against Germany

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top