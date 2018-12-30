Child marriage bid foiled by Mayurbhanj police

Mayurbhanj: Police on Sunday foiled a child marriage bid at Rada village in Udala of Mayurbhanj district. The victim has been identified as a 16-year-old of the village.

Sources said that the victim lost her mother when she was a kid and her father wanted to marry her off, in a bid to get rid of her.

Acting on reliable information the unlawful activity, police reached the spot and stopped the ceremonies. Reportedly, the cops have detained the bridegroom, a youth from Uttar Pradesh, for further interrogation.

When asked, the police said that the minor girl’s father was getting her married probably due to poverty and illiteracy.