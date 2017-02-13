Child killed in road accident; Irate locals torched tractor, damaged police jeep

Cuttack: Tension prevailed in the Dargha Bazar area of Cuttack city over death of a teenage boy in here area after a tractor ran over him on Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Sohaib Ali of seven years old.

As per the sources, the boy from Sutahaat area was killed after a garbage carrying tractor of the Cuttack Municipality Corporation (CMC) ran over him.

After the incident, the locals blocked the road and gheraoed the Daragha Bazaar police station. Locals set the tractor on fire and gheraoed the police station demanding immediate action in the incident. The mob pelted stones at the police station in which at least three police personnel were injured. A police jeep was also damaged. The locals also damaged two police jeeps. Two locals and two cops were injured in the brawl.

After getting information, DCP Sanjeev Arora rushed to the spot with three platoons of police forces to control the situation.

He said that strong action would be taken against the accused after examining the CCTV footage.