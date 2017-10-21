Chief Secy sets commissioning timeline against each mega lift irrigation project

Bhubaneswar: The Mega lift irrigation projects in different parts of the state were put to fast track with Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi taking a review of the progress in a high level meeting held in the secretariat here on Saturday.

Principal Secretary, Water Resources Pradeep Kumar Jena outlined the issues and presented the updates for discussion. Taking a project wise review, Padhi directed the concerned department to develop a system for close monitoring of the implementation at field level and complete those early through expedited execution. Padhi also set a time limit for commissioning of each project.

Jena appraised that in the first phase 198 locations were identified for construction of mega lift irrigation projects, from among which work has been taken up in 170 projects. The projects are Laitara and Utkela in Kalahandi district and Gudvella in Bolangir district have already been commissioned and these three projects are supplying water to around 300 hectares of farm land. Other six projects at Agalapur, Baharasuga, Kapsila, Belgaon and Kusmal in Bolangir district and Amath in Kalahandi district have been completed.

The Chief Secretary directed to operationalize these six projects by 31st October and set time line for commissioning of the projects.

He also set a target to commission 55 projects with area of 70,000 hectares of agricultural land by March 2018 and 26 others projects within May-June 2018.