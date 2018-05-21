Chief Secy sets 6 months deadline for completion of 38,000 houses

Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi sanctioned additional 4,849 houses in 20 ULBs under the Odisha Urban Housing Mission (OUHM) while chairing the state level sanctioning and monitoring committee meeting at the secretariat on Monday.

While giving nod to the projects, Padhi directed to expedite the process of the issue of work orders against the sanctioned projects. Padhi further directed the officials to intensify follow up and monitoring at ground level for early completion of the sanctioned houses. He also directed the departments to complete at least 38,000 dwelling units within coming six months.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Mission director Suresh Chandra Dalai said that 23 DPRs received from 20 ULBs have been sanctioned in the meeting. A total number of 4,849 houses would be built in these projects with the investment of around Rs.14.588 cr.

Available data show that the houses are beneficiary led which means the houses will be built by beneficiaries themselves. On an average, a dwelling house of around 21 to 30 sq has been estimated around Rs.3 lakhs. Out of this, the beneficiary will get a financial assistance of around 2 lakh which will be provided both by the Central and State Government. Another amount of Rs 1 lakh will be the beneficiary share. Arrangements have been made for loan linkage to the beneficiaries from the banks for this amount of beneficiary share.

With this additional sanction today, the total number of houses sanctioned under OUHM increased to 59,121 in 110 ULBs. Against this so far around 38,000 work orders have been issued and 2376 houses have been completed. Construction of the remaining houses are under progress. Other 3 ULBs have been asked to send the PDRs quickly. Mission Director Dalai said that those ULBs would be involved in the scheme as and when they send the DPRs.

Principal Secretary Finance Tuhin Kanta Pandy, Principal Secretary General Administration Sri Ashok Kumar Meena, Principal Secretary Revenue & Disaster Management Dr. Chandra Sekhar Kumar, Secretary Housing and Urban Development Sri Mathivathanan along with other senior officers from Odisha Housing Mission participated in the discussions.