Chief Secy for replication of BMC’s e-waste practice in other ULBs

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and International Finance Corporation (IFC), a part of the World Bank Group, organised a stakeholder workshop today to mark the completion of one year of the ‘Clean E-Bhubaneswar’ programme.

Bringing together key representatives from the government, private sector, academia as well as citizens, the event felicitated 100 institutions/organisations in recognition to their contributions to make the project a success. Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi, while gracing the event as the Chief Guest, presented the awards and certificates.

In his address, the Chief Secretary said, “Clean E-Bhubaneswar programme by BMC has enabled the formal sector to collect and properly dispose of several tonnes of e-waste in a short span of time. The Housing and Urban Development Department should now include other major cities and urban centres of the state under similar programmes to manage e-waste.”

Ambassador of the European Union to India Tomasz Kozlowski said, “It is impressive to see the way Bhubaneswar has progressed on wide gamut of activities – e-waste, e-vehicles and rooftop solar and cemented itself as a leading Smart City in India. I hope European Union and India can continue to build on shared experiences and best practices to promote innovative mechanisms in tackling e-waste management through promoting public-private partnerships.”

Among others, BMC Commissioner Dr. Krishan Kumar and Senior Scientist Odisha State Pollution Control Board Dr. Dillip Kumar Behera were present along with other senior officials from different government department and organisations.

The E-Bhubaneswar programme is being implemented by IFC under the IFC – EU Eco-Cities Program. This unique project establishes a first-of-its-kind collaboration between local government entities, including the BMC, OSPCB, IT Department and the private sector to address Bhubaneswar’s e-waste management challenge by building awareness and developing a sustainable model for e-waste management in the city.

Presently, Bhubaneswar has a large informal network engaged in e-waste collection and processing, which includes door-to-door collection of e-waste along with other scrap material like glass and paper by waste pickers.

Awareness programmes and collection activities are expected to continue with the support of government/private partners, Producers and Producer Responsibility Organizations (PROs). Increased awareness among bulk consumers to fulfill their responsibilities as mandated in the E-Waste Rules, 2016, as well as increased awareness and participation among private citizens are crucial towards helping create a sustainable system for effective management of e-waste in Bhubaneswar.