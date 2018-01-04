Chief Secretary sets timelines for Bhubaneswar Smart City projects

Bhubaneswar: Various projects of the Bhubaneswar Smart City Ltd (BSCL) have been fast-tracked with Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi reviewing the progress in a high-level meeting held here on Wednesday.

Chief Secretary set timelines against them and directed the executing agencies to expedite the process of implementation.

Presentations made in the meeting show that presently two broad types of projects have been planned out for the Smart City i.e. (a) PAN city solution projects and (b) Area based development projects.

The pan-city solution projects include five major schemes like adaptive traffic signal control system, smart solution, public-bicycle sharing, common payment card and BBSR one. These will provide the services like auto traffic signaling as per the crowd, GIS location of the schools, hospitals, public utilities, conveyance centers, community centers, heritage sites, mobile based information of the city travel plan from one point to another, transport network, live-location of the public buses, common system for payment of different services like transport, tax and public utility fees etc. Around Rs 786 crore has been estimated for the projects under Pan city solution.

Similarly, the area based development projects, include multi level car parking at Rajmahal and Sahid Nagar, Railway Station Multi Modal Hub, ICOMC with BMC building complex, social equity center, Smart Janpath, underground cabling, integrated public center, Smart park, BBSR urban knowledge center, Awas Mission at Chandrasekharpur, Satyanag, Gadakana and Shantinagar, sewage system of district-1, e-rickshaw, I am Bhubaneswar Initiative, e-waste management, sensory park, Socially Smart etc. Around Rs 3,170 crore has been estimated for these 20 projects.

In total, out of 29 envisioned projects, 20 projects are now under field level execution in different phases and the tender for other five projects have been floated. After feasibility study, the tendering papers for balance projects are being prepared.