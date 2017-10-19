Chief Secretary reviews steps for Olive Ridley nesting

Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary AP Padhi reviewed steps for protections of turtles and directed Fisheries and Forests Departments and the Marine Police to operate in close coordination and ensure strict enforcement of the conservation rules ahead of Olive Ridley sea turtles nesting season.

The Coast Guard was requested to have real time intelligence sharing with the departments about any illegal fishing. Dhamra, Gopalpur and Paradip port trusts were requested to provide sea worthy vessels for patrolling in their respective coasts.

Padhi directed the departments not to cause unnecessary harassment to the genuine and traditional fishermen and catch hold of the real criminals who cause damage to the life of turtles. It was also decided to extend some livelihood support programme for the fishermen during the ban period.

It was decided that the propose Sea Turtle Research Center would be established soon.

Wild Life PCCF Sandeep Tripathy around 9.75 lakh Olive Ridley had come to lay eggs along Odisha coast last year.

The meeting deliberated on Action Plan for 2017-18. It was decided that operations would start from November 1, 2017 and would continue up to May, 2018. Around 62 on-shore and off-shore camps would come up.