AT Chief Pradip sethy’s statement to media: 2 escorting cops suspended

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police(DCP) Satyabrata Bhoi on Thursday has suspended two policemen of allowing Artha Tatwa (AT) Group’s Chief Pradip Sethy for revealing to the media that two Ministers have taken money from him.

Sethy had stated this during his appearance in a local court on January 30. A Havildar along with a Constable, who were in-charge of Sethy’s escort to the court from the Jharpada Special Jail, were put under suspension. The two police officials were identified as Constable Sanjay Panigrahi and Havildar Lalit Panigrahi

Though Sethy had not named the two Ministers, he vowed to tell about this to the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO).

Earlier when mediapersons insisted on Sethy to reveal the names, a senior police official in the rank of an Additional Commissioner of Police was seen shutting Sethy’s mouth.