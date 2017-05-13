Chief Minister Naveen move to solve drinking water woes

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday asked two senior Cabinet Ministers- Urban Development Minister Niranjan Pujari and Pachayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister Pradeep Maharathy to make field visits and take immediate steps to solve problems arising out of drinking water shortage.

CM said steps should be taken to make 100 percent piped water supply in all 122 urban local bodies after reviewing the availability of drinking water at a high level meeting here,

The State Government has also planned to take up 222 piped water supply projects at a cost of Rs 642 crore, Patnaik said.

It has been decided that all incomplete drinking water projects will be completed within a year and a central helpline with toll free number shall be set up for listening grievances of people.

Besides, decision was taken to initiate repair work of defunct tube wells immediately. Similarly, 473 of 10,118 drinking water projects in rural areas are defunct for which repair work has already been started.