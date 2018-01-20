Latest News Update

Chief Justice to hear Judge Loya death case on Monday

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Dipak Misra

New Delhi: The Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra will on Monday hear the case about Judge BH Loya’s death, one of the main triggers for last week’s unprecedented crisis in India’s judiciary.

Two petitions that sought an independent probe into Judge Loya’s death had earlier been assigned to two judges including Justice Arun Mishra, the 10th most-senior judge of the Supreme Court.

Judge Loya, 48, died in Nagpur in December 2014 while he was hearing a case that accused BJP chief Amit Shah of ordering a fake encounter in 2005. Weeks after the judge’s death, Amit Shah was discharged from the case with a new judge ruling that there was no evidence to merit his trial, as per source.

