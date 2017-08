Bolangir: Chief of ponzi firm Bandhan Financial Services, Devi Prasad Moharana has been arrested on Sunday from Cuttack.

The arrestee is a resident of Chhatia in Jajpur district was brought to Bolangir and will be produced before court soon.

Maharana however pleaded innocence and said he was trapped in a false case.

Notably, hundreds of women of Bolangir town have been duped of more than Rs 1 crore by the ponzi firm on the pretext of providing them loan at low interest rate.