Chhota Shakeel splits with Dawood: Reports

Mumbai: It seems like some trouble is brewing in the infamous D-Company as its leader Dawood Ibrahim and his key assistant Chhota Shakeel have reportedly parted ways.
The two fled Mumbai in the 1980s and have been living in Karachi, Pakistan, ever since. But it is now being said that Shakeel, who, like Dawood, lived in the Clifton area of the city has moved out and is residing in an unknown location.
Shakeel has been Dawood’s most trusted aide for the last 30 years and has been handling the key affairs of the gang. But the cracks in their equation appeared recently when the two had an argument over Dawood’s brother Anees Ibrahim’s interference in the operations and dealings of the D-Company.
Meanwhile, Intelligence Bureau sources suggest that Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence is working on a patch-up between Dawood and Shakeel as it fears the fallout would hamper its activities against India.
The Maharashtra Police had recently filed its charge sheet against Dawood’s brother Iqbal Ibrahim Kaskar in the extortion case of a Thane builder.
It may be recalled that Iqbal Kaskar was picked up from his home on the night of September 18, when he was enjoying biryani and watching the ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ show on television, by Thane AEC Chief Pradeep Sharma and his team.