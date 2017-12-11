Chhattisgarh opens one Kalma barrage gate to discharge water to Hirakud

Bhubaneswar: After a hue and cry over Mahanadi river water dispute, the Chhattisgarh Government has opened only one gate of the Kalma barrage to discharge water to the Hirakud reservoir to meet water scarcity in Odisha.

As of now, Only 2,000 cusec of water is entering the reservoir from the Kalma barrage although the requirement is much higher, sources said.

Though the Odisha Government is giving priority to irrigation, drinking water supply and hydropower generation, all efforts look gloomy because of scarcity of water in the Hirakud reservoir. Now, power generation is allowed only for a few hours, sources added.

“We are ready to release water to the canals for irrigation purposes but at the cost of power generation,” said a senior official.