Chhattisgarh: 3 workers die of asphyxiation in coal mine

Korba (C’garh): In a tragic incident three workers were killed owing to asphyxiation in a coal mine in Kobra district in Chhattisgarh on Monday.

Reports said three employees of the South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), including a mining supervisor, were killed allegedly due to asphyxiation.

Reports said the accident took place in Bagdewa coal mines of SECL. It is a subsidiary of Coal India Limited.

The deceased were identified as mining supervisor Laxmikant Prasad (42), workers Ramadhar (35) and Ajay (33).