Twin City

Chhatra Cong president, 3 others detained while protesting near Naveen Niwas

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Naveen Niwas

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Congress students’ wing President Itish Pradhan and 3 other activists have been detained by city police while they were allegedly trying to barge into Naveen Niwas on Saturday despite prohibition.

The Chhatra Congress activists led by Chief Itish Pradhan resorted in a bid to demand for a CBI probe into the mysterious death of Rishi .

Notably, Rishi alias Asutosh Mohanty, an engineering student, was found dead under mysterious circumstances and it is suspected to be a premeditated murder and has also some connection with the controversial sex video having alleged link with incumbent BMC Mayor of the ruling BJD. The controversial rocked the State after going viral in the social media last year.

