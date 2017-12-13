Headlines

Chennai police inspector shot dead in Rajasthan

Chennai: Inspector Periyapandi of Maduravoyal police station Chennai was allegedly shot dead in Rajasthan. A senior police officer confirmed that the incident occurred in Pali district where he had gone to nab two robbery suspects.

Another police inspector Muni Sekar was seriously injured and admitted at Imam Hospital in Rajasthan.

According to the police, he was part of the special team including eight members that had gone to Rajasthan to nab two suspects who had drilled a hole on the roof top of a jewelry shop in Rajamanagalam and looted around 3.5 kilograms of gold on November 16.

“At around 2.30 am today, his team was going to nab the main suspects when they allegedly pelted stones on the police team and attacked them with iron rods, when Periyapandi was running to chase one of the suspects he was shot and died on the spot”, said the officer.

Policemen from his team are also seriously injured.

