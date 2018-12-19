Cheat India song Daaru Wargi: A groovy track for upcoming party season

Mumbai: The makers of Emraan Hashmi starrer Cheat India have released a new song titled Daaru Wargi today. The groovy track is apt for the upcoming party season.

While the music track is sung, composed and written by the sensational Guru Randhawa, the song also features Emraan Hashmi and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

The video features students who are ready to cheat in exchange of big bucks. It shows how the students’ lives are set to change and the lifestyle they could have if they agree to cheat.

In the film, Emraan will be seen playing a fraud, who bends the rule in his favour without any moral obligations or rather dilemma.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Tanuj Garg, Atul Khasbekar and Parveen Hashmi. The trailer was released a few days ago and the movie is slated for release on January 25 next year.