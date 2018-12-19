Cheat India song Daaru Wargi: A groovy track for upcoming party season

EntertainmentEntertainment
By pragativadinewsservice
Cheat India song Daaru Wargi
7

Mumbai: The makers of Emraan Hashmi starrer Cheat India have released a new song titled Daaru Wargi today. The groovy track is apt for the upcoming party season.

While the music track is sung, composed and written by the sensational Guru Randhawa, the song also features Emraan Hashmi and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

<>
</>

Related Posts

Vikrant Massey to star opposite Deepika in Meghna…

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 to release on March 6, 2020

Catriona Gray from The Philippines crowned Miss Universe…

The video features students who are ready to cheat in exchange of big bucks. It shows how the students’ lives are set to change and the lifestyle they could have if they agree to cheat.

In the film, Emraan will be seen playing a fraud, who bends the rule in his favour without any moral obligations or rather dilemma.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Tanuj Garg, Atul Khasbekar and Parveen Hashmi. The trailer was released a few days ago and the movie is slated for release on January 25 next year.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.