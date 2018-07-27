Charred body of 16-year-old girl recovered from house in Rourkela

Rourkela: Police recovered the charred body of a 16-year-old girl from her maternal uncle’s house at Panda Colony in Rourkela on Friday. The deceased was identified as Nirupama Mohanty.

According to sources, Nirupama’s uncle and aunty were away and she was alone at home today afternoon when she poured kerosene on her and set her on fire. Some neighbors grew suspicious after they could not see her for a while, nor they heard any activity inside the house. Later, they informed the matter to the police.

The police reached the house and recovered the charred body of Nirupama.

Nirupama was staying in her uncle’s house after she failed in the annual matriculation examination. She was in severe mental depression after she again failed in the supplementary examination, the results of which were announced recently. She might have taken the drastic step due to mental trauma, the family sources said.

The police launched a probe into the incident after registering a case.