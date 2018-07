Soro: Simulia police recovered the charred bodies of a woman and her nine-year-old daughter from their house at Gamkorna village under Simulia police limits in Balasore district on Tuesday.

According to police, the deceased woman identified as Sanjulata Roul might have torched herself and her daughter over family dispute.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said. A case was registered into the incident and the woman’s husband have been detained for further questioning.