Charles Manson, US cult leader and convicted murderer, dies aged 83

Charles Manson

Washington: Charles Manson, the murderer and cult leader, has died in a hospital in California. He was 83.

Charles Manson, the wild-eyed cult leader who orchestrated a string of gruesome killings in Southern California by his “family” of young followers, shattering the peace-and-love ethos of the late 1960s, died on Sunday, according to sources.

Manson died of natural causes on Sunday evening at a Kern County hospital, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement. It gave no further details of the circumstances surrounding his death.

Manson was convicted, along with four of his followers, of orchestrating the murders in 1969 of the pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others in two attacks.

Manson became one of the 20th century’s most notorious criminals when he directed his mostly young, female followers to murder seven people in what prosecutors said was part of a plan to incite a race war.

