Chargesheet against Mahima Mishra in 2013 Press Chhaka bombing

Cuttack: Industrialist Mahima Mishra who has been accused in the murder of Paradip Seaways Shipping general manager Mahendra Swain is now facing charges in the Press Chhaka bombing in Cuttack in 2013. The Madhupatna police has filed chargesheet against him in the bombing case.

Mahima was arrested on December 25, 2016 in the Paradip murder and has been lodged in the Choudwar jail. Subsequently, the Cuttack Madhupatna police interrogated him in connection with the Press Chhaka bomb hurling on September 21, 2013 in which lawyer Abhay Bhatt was injured.

Police has today accused Mahima and his aide Ganesh Sahoo in the attempt to murder case of Bhatt. The chargesheet filed before the Cuttack Sadar SDJM court accuses Mahima in IPC 307, 120 (B), IPC 34 and 9 (B) under Indian Explosives Act.