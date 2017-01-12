Chandrasekharan new Tata Sons Chairman

Mumbai: Natarajan Chandrasekharan, CEO of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been named as the new Chairman of Tata Sons on Thursday thus bringing an end to the uncertainty in its top leadership to the 100 billion $ conglomerate.

Sources said Chandrasekharan was appointed to the top post during a board meeting on the same day as TCS released its quarterly earnings reports which wer markedly well than expected.

In a briefing on his new appointment Natarajan said he was deeply humbled and honoured to be chosen to lead a truly great institution. “I want to thank the Tata Sons Board and Mr. Ratan N. Tata for their confidence in me,”

“I am aware that this role comes with huge responsibilities. It will be my endeavour to help progress the group with the ethos, ethics and values that the Tata group has been built on,” he said.

The development followed after nearly two and half months of uncertainty following the ouster of Cyrus Mistry from the high profile post. It followed some bitter boardroom battle and allegations of mutual distrust, incompetence, financial impropriety in one of the largest corporate in the entire world.

Meanwhile, the TCS has appointed Rajesh Goipnathan as the CEO and the MD of the group in place of Natarajan.