Chandrababu Naidu richest CM, Manik Sarkar poorest: Report

New Delhi: Out of 31 Chief Ministers in India, as many as 25 are crorepatis. With assets worth Rs 177 crore, Chandrababu Naidu, the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, is the richest CM in the country. Giving him company in this exclusive club, are the chief ministers of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu, whose assets are worth Rs 129 crore, and Punjab CM, Amarinder Singh, who has Rs 48 crore to his name, according to a report released by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) on Monday.

Among the ‘poorest’ Tripura CM Manik Sarkar with assets worth Rs 26 lakh, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has assets to the tune of Rs 30 lakh and Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti with assets worth Rs 55 lakh.

The average assets of CMs are worth Rs 16.18 crore. The incomes of the CMs were analysed by ADR and National Election Watch (NEW) through the self-sworn affidavits of current chief ministers in state assemblies and Union territories across the nation.

Out of the 31 CMs, 8 (26%) Chief Ministers have declared serious criminal cases including cases related to murder, attempt to murder, cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, criminal intimidation etc.