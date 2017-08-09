Chandigarh stalking case: BJP Haryana leader’s son Vikas Barala arrested

Chandigarh: Vikas Barala, a BJP leader’s son accused of stalking a woman in Chandigarh last week, was arrested after he presented himself at the police station on Wednesday afternoon, having failed to appear for an 11am summons on the same day, as per sources.

Vikas was charged today with attempt to kidnap.

There was heavy security at the Sector 26 police station in Chandigarh where Vikas presented himself.

Earlier, when Vikas failed to appear, his father, Haryana BJP president Subhash Barala, said “he will fully cooperate” in any investigation.

Vikas and a friend of his allegedly stalked, harassed and almost waylaid Varnika Kundu, who was driving alone in Chandigarh on Friday night.

The Haryana BJP president’s son was arrested Friday night after Varnika called the police while she was being chased around the city by Vikas and his friend Ashish. He was later granted bail.

Varnika, a daughter of a senior Haryana IAS officer, was driving by herself in Chandigarh when Vikas and his friend began to follow her, she said. At one point, they allegedly backed her into a corner and came out of their vehicle towards her car, but she managed to pull away, she wrote in a Facebook post.