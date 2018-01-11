Chandigarh stalking case: Accused Vikas Barala granted bail

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday granted bail to Vikas Barala, the son of Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala, in the case of stalking and attempted abduction of Varnika Kundu.
His lawyer had moved the high court for regular bail in November after a local court denied him bail for the fourth time.
Varnika is the daughter of a senior Haryana bureaucrat.
Vikas has been confined in Chandigarh’s Burail jail since August 9, 2017.
A 29-year-old woman has accused Vikas and one of his friends of stalking and trying to kidnap her in August last year.