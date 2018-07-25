Chandigarh lawyer gives wife alimony of Rs 24,600 in coins

Chandigarh: An advocate of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday handed over alimony of Rs 24,600 to his wife in coins. The woman, in her 30s, broke down and lashed out at her lawyer husband over the incident.

The high drama took place during a trial in the court of additional district and sessions judge Rajnish K Sharma on Tuesday when the man, along with two of his aides, dragged a bag full of Re 1 and Rs 2 coins inside the Chandigarh courtroom.

The court asked him to get the coins converted into currency notes, however, the advocate said there was no provision in the law to give alimony in a particular form.

The woman was to be paid Rs 25,000 and the lawyer brought in the form of Rs 1 and Rs 2 coins. Only Rs 400 were in Rs100 notes.

The matter was adjourned for July 27 so that the money could be counted.