Chain snatching bid foiled by alert locals in Khurda, one held

Khurda: Alert locals foiled a chain snatching bid by two miscreants near Collectorate office Square in Khurda district on Monday.

Reportedly, one chain snatcher has been caught by the people and beaten black and blue, while another managed to escape.

Sources said the miscreants targeted a couple, who were headed on a scooter, near the Collectorate office. However, some alert locals spotted the couple screaming for help and chased down the looters.

The locals, however, managed to nab one of them. Later, they handed over the accused to the Town police after thrashing him up.

On basis of the statement of the couple, police arrested the accused person and took him to custody. A probe has been launched into the matter, sources informed.