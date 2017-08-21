Chain snatchers open fire in city, victim critical

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, two bike-borne miscreants open fire at a person for loot purpose at Sijua under Khandagiri police limits here on Sunday night.

The injured, identified as Biswaranjan Swain (35) sustained bullet injury in his left leg and admitted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, Biswaranjan and his wife Monalisa were coming from Aiginia to their home in Sijua in a car. When they reached near their house, two bike-borne miscreants intercepted their car and tried to snatch the gold chain worn by Monalisa. Biswaranjan while trying to nab them, one of the goons pulled out a gun from his pocket and open fired at him.

On being informed, Khandagiri police reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident.