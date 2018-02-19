Bhubaneswar: In an incident related to reliability of degree certificate, the students of Xavier University forcefully confined their Vice Chancellor (VC) for not being provided with degree certificates with logo of the premier institution.

According to reports, the students alleged that even though they are pursuing degree under the university, they are still deprived to get degree certificate with the varsity’s logo.

Following his confinement at the XOMB campus, VC Dr Fr. Paul Fernandes wrote to Tuhin Kanta Pandey stating, “I have an FIR ready against all the students which is going to give them a 3 year jail term if they don’t vacate the hostel peacefully on time. I have all the proofs ready and this will be used. The reason i am doing this is because i want to establish a disciplinary mandate in this college and enforce disciplinary rulings amongst all the members in the future. This is the same situation as JNU, in spite of them having the right to protest they are still in jail”.

“If they vacate on time, their classes and exams which were supposed to end on 3rd March will end on 26th March and the convocation will happen on 28th as planned. A few classes will be made mandatory once classes resume. Provided the students move out as expected. The resolution of giving us XIMB that was passed stands cancelled as it is null and void”, the VC stated.

Even as the students have already apologized the authorities in written, the authorities are not in a mood to let the matter go and excuse the students. It has been known that the authorities have asked the students to vacate the hostel peacefully failing which legal action will be taken against them.