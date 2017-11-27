Centre withdraws Lalu Yadav’s NSG cover, downgrades ‘Z’ plus security category

Patna: The security cover of former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has been downgraded and his NSG security cover completely withdrawn by the Centre.

Yadav, who had been assigned ‘Z Plus’-category security with commandos from the NSG (National Security Guard) as now been given Z -category security.

Besides this, the Centre has also taken former state CM Jitan Ram Manjhi off the list for ‘Z plus’ security category.

All NSG personnel in Lalu Prasad Yadav’s detail will be withdrawn and the CRPF will be responsible for providing the security cover now. This is also an aberration as Z-category protectees are usually covered by the state police personnel.

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son and former Bihar minister, Tej Pratap reacted angrily to the development.

Tej Pratap said: “God forbid, should any harm happen Lalu Prasad Yadav, Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar would be to blame for it.”

Tej Pratap has threatened to have the Prime Minister flayed and said it was a conspiracy to murder his father.

The decision was reportedly taken after a review of security cover for VIPs by Union home ministry, following which the new orders were issued on Sunday, sources said.