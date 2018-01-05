Centre, states get SC notice to enact law against sexual harassment of women at workplaces

New Delhi: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday asked the Central and state governments to file a status report on the implementation of the law against sexual harassment of women at workplaces.

A bench led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra issued the notice after hearing a plea filed by NGO Initiatives for Inclusion Foundation. The Centre and all states have been asked to file responses within four weeks.

In the plea, the NGO asked for the appointment of district and nodal officers, and the formation of local and internal complaints committees, under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, Redressal) Act, 2013.

The apex court will next hear the petition after four weeks.

The law requires workplaces to form Internal Complaints Committees to hear cases of sexual harassment at work. For workplaces with fewer than 10 employees, or when the employer himself is accused, district officers are required to form ‘local committees’ to receive the complaints under the law’s Section 6.