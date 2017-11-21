PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Centre likely to introduce bill to end triple talaq in Parliament winter session

New Delhi: The Centre may introduce a bill to end triple talaq in the Winter Session of Parliament.

According to sources, a ministerial committee has already been constituted to frame the law and the government proposes to bring this legislation in the forthcoming Winter Session of Parliament.

In a historic decision in August, a five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court struck down triple talaq, or instant divorce, practice as unconstitutional by a 3:2 majority.

The dates for the Winter Session of the Parliament, however, are yet to be announced. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday that the dates for it would be finalised shortly.

