Centre to hold anti-naxal meeting on May 8

New Delhi: A day after the Sukma encounter, which led to the death of 25 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans, Centre has called for a high-level anti-Naxal meeting on May 8. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked Chief Ministers, Chief Secretaries, Director Generals of Police (DGPs) of 10 Maoist-hit states to attend the meeting.

Reports said that the Home Ministry, in coordination with the Naxal affected states, is expected to rejuvenate their strategy to crackdown on left-wing extremism.

Apart from the CMs, DGPs and top bureaucratic officials, District Magistrates of 35 Naxal affected districts have also been invited for the talk. The decision to convene the meeting came hours after Chhattisgarh State Home Minister, Hansraj Ahir submitted his feedback to MHA after visiting Sukma.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) was briefed last night on the attack by MHA. Reacting to the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that sacrifice of jawans would not go in vain.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh visited Raipur on Tuesday to take stock of the situation. While addressing the media, Rajnath described the assault on CRPF personnel as cold-blooded murder. He further added that Centre would take all steps possible to eradicate Maoism from tribal India.

The Naxal attack, deadliest in past 10 years, has raised apprehensions over the steps taken under Modi regime to strengthen internal security. Communist Party of India (Marxist) Chief Sitaram Yechury, while condemning the attack on CRPF jawans, questioned the preparation of the BJP government at Centre.

On being asked why Centre has not appointed the DG for CRPF, Rajnath replied that there is no leadership crisis within the force to combat against left wing extremism.

The naxal attack of Sukma came as a setback to the Modi government, which had expressed confidence over denting left-wing extremism, after the agencies compelled 1,210 Naxalites to surrender in 2016, nearly 270 per cent more than the preceding year.