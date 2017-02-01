Centre to celebrate 200 years of Paika Bidroha

New Delhi: A highlight from the current budget for Odisha is the 200 year celebration of Buxi Jagabandhu’s Paika revolution that will be conducted by the Central government. Many other milestones of freedom revolution have also been included under the Union Budget to be observed by the Centre.

The outstanding Paika revolution better known as the Paika Bidroha in Odisha under the leadership of Buxi Jagabandhu has a special place in the National history for being one of the earliest known rebellion’s against the British rule in India. It is dated back to 1817, much before than the Sepoy Mutiny of 1857. A national level celebration for the rebellion has been announced under the budget today.

Similarly, major events like 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in 2019 and milestones related to freedom movement like 100 years of Champaran satyagraha, 100 years of Sabarmati Ashram set up in Gujarat and so on will also be observed by the Centre for which finance has been allocated under the 2017-18 budget.