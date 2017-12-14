Headlines

Centre calls all-party meeting today ahead of winter session

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
winter session

New Delhi: With the winter session of Parliament slated to begin from Friday, the Centre has convened an all-party meeting on Thursday where the opposition is likely to raise the issue of a delay in calling the session.

The Parliamentary Affairs Ministry has sent out invites to the leaders of major political parties that have representatives in both Houses of Parliament for the meet.

The winter session will be held from December 15 to January 5. There would be a total of 14 working days. Last year, the session began on 16 November and ended on 16 December, with 22 sittings.

The opposition has claimed that the ruling BJP delayed the session fearing that it would raise various contentious issues ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls. The government has, however, maintained that there were precedents of session dates being changed in view of elections. Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan will also host a dinner meeting for the leaders of all parties on Thursday.

Two ordinances on insolvency code and amendment to the forest act need to be approved by Parliament in the winter session.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Zeena Samal Zeena Samal
7.5K
Entertainment

More pics from inside Zeena and Rudra’s reception party
Zaira Wasim Zaira Wasim
1.3K
Headlines

Dangal girl Zaira Wasim molestation case: CM Mehbooba Mufti calls for strict action
Hockey World League Hockey World League
827
Headlines

HWL Final: Naveen awards Rs 10 lakh to each Team India player after win against Germany

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top