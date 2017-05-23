Centre blames State Government for onion distress

Bhubaneswar: While onion farmers of the state are crying awfully over plummeting prices, the Centre on Monday blamed the State Government for failing to check distress sale.

The Odisha Government could have employed the market intervention scheme (MIS) to provide remunerative prices to the onion growers. It seems the state is least interested in taking the financial burden overhead to protect farmers from selling their crop at distress price, Union Agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh told a BJP delegation from Odisha.

The basic objective of the MIS is to facilitate farmers with remunerative prices for their crops in case of glut in production and fall in prices. However, the MIS is implemented on specific request of the State Government willing to share the loss with the Centre on 50-50 bases, Singh said.

“The matter came to my knowledge that Odisha farmers are incurring huge losses due to fall in prices of onion which is being sold at `3-4 a kg. But no proposal has been yet received from the State Government for market intervention under MIS,” the Union Minister told the delegation.