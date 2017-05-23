Headlines

Centre blames State Government for onion distress

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
onion

Bhubaneswar: While onion farmers of the state are crying awfully over plummeting prices, the Centre on Monday blamed the State Government for failing to check distress sale.

The Odisha Government could have employed the market intervention scheme (MIS) to provide remunerative prices to the onion growers. It seems the state is least interested in taking the financial burden overhead to protect farmers from selling their crop at distress price, Union Agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh told a BJP delegation from Odisha.

The basic objective of the MIS is to facilitate farmers with remunerative prices for their crops in case of glut in production and fall in prices. However, the MIS is implemented on specific request of the State Government willing to share the loss with the Centre on 50-50 bases, Singh said.

“The matter came to my knowledge that Odisha farmers are incurring huge losses due to fall in prices of onion which is being sold at `3-4 a kg. But no proposal has been yet received from the State Government for market intervention under MIS,” the Union Minister told the delegation.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

sex sex
2.5K
Twin City

Sex trade: Twin City police seals 7 buildings including hotels, parlours, private houses
Minaketan Minaketan
2.3K
Entertainment

Gov gives up Rs 1 lakh cheque to Kanchanbala, wife of Odia actor Minaketan Das
Padmalaya Nanda Padmalaya Nanda
1.8K
Entertainment

Naveen wishes luck to Little Miss Universe finalist Padmalaya Nanda
Ransomware Ransomware
1.8K
Headlines

Ransomware Cyber attack first hits Berhampur city hospital in Odisha
BSNL BSNL
1.6K
Business

BSNL offers unlimited data for 3 days to existing and new subscribers
To Top