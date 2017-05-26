Centre bans sale of cows for slaughter acroos India; brings restrictions on trade

New Delhi: The central government has banned the sale of cattle for slaughter and has allowed its trade only among farm land owners across India in a new regulation for animal trade, sources said.
As per sources, tightening screws further, the environment ministry’s eight-page rule bans setting of animal markets within 50 km of an international border and 25 km of a state border. Taking animal outside the state will require special approval of the state government nominee.
No animal market will now be able to run without approval of district animal market committee to be headed by a magistrate and having two representatives of government-approved animal welfare groups.
The rules, to be implemented in next three months, introduce lot of paper work for cow traders who are mostly poor and illiterate.