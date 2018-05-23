Centre approves mobile connectivity provision in LWE-hit areas in 10 states including Odisha

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) supported scheme to provide mobile services at 4072 tower locations affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE) of 96 districts in 10 states including Odisha for Phase-ll project.

The total project cost would be Rs.7,330 crore. This network would be used by the security personnel deployed in LWE affected areas.

The project will also provide the mobile services to help the residents in unconnected inhabited villages which would improve the economic activities in the region. It will give impetus to the e-Governance activities in the backward and LWE affected area with the availability of digital mobile connectivity.

The mobile connectivity will be provided at 483 tower locations in 18 districts of Odisha. The other states where the projects would be implemented are Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

The LWE phase-l project for providing the mobile services using 2G technology in LWE areas with a total sanctioned cost of Rs, 4080.78 Cr is on completion. A total of 2335 sites are radiating out of total 2355 as on date.

Similarly, in the LWE-Phase-II project, MHA in consultation with the concerned states has identified 4072 tower locations for the communication need of the security personnel deployed in 96 districts of 10 states.

The technology proposed in the Phase-ll project has been upgraded according to the requirement of stakeholders. Now, 2G and 4G technology are being deployed in this project for providing the mobile connectivity.