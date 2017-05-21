Centre is apathetic towards Rourkela, says MLA Dillip Ray

Bhubaneswar: Veteran BJP leader and Rourkela Legislator Dillip Ray today alleged that the Union Government is apathetic towards Rourkela.

Despite of promise made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the contruction of 2nd bridge on Brahmani River is yet to see light of the day, Ray said.

PM Modi has announced for construction of the second bridge over the river on April 1 last year, which is still a longstanding demand of the city.

Ray had expressed his annoyance over Centre’s negligence in this regard earlier and had even warned the party to boycott its programme for observing two years completion of the NDA Government following which he even decided to stage mass protests in the city.