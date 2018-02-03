Centre abolishes minimum export price for onions

New Delhi: In a bid to encourage export, the government announced that the Minimum Export Price (MEP) for all varieties of onions will be abolished henceforth.

In an official notification, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade on Friday said the requirement of MEP on the export of onions stands omitted till further orders.

It further stated that all varieties of onions can now be exported without any MEP.

The same was reiterated by Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu.