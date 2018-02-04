Central government jobs go up 2.53 lakh in two years

New Delhi: An estimated 2.53 lakh central government jobs were generated in the last two years, reveals an examination of Union budget 2018-19.

According to the budget documents, presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday, the estimated workforce of central government establishments will be 35.05 lakh as on March 1, 2018.

This is 2.53 lakh more than the headcount of 32.52 lakh in March 2016.

About 2.27 lakh jobs are estimated to have been added in central government departments between 2016 and 2017.

An estimated 34.8 lakh people were working with central government departments as on March 1, 2017, the budget documents say.