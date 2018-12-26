CEMC takes possession of land for alternate road near Lingaraj Temple

Bhubaneswar: The Central Enforcement Monitoring Committee (CEMC) today took possession of a prime land for construction an alternate road near Lingaraj Temple.

The CEMC, under the leadership of Member Enforcement, Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), Bhabani Shankar Chayani, took possession of the land occupied by an Old Town resident for years.

The action has been taken to facilitate the circulation of growing traffic near Lingaraj Temple.

Today’s initiative by CEMC under the enforcement team of BDA, will work as the entry point to an alternative road connecting the Devipadahara-Kotitirha Lane to help divert traffic from the road in front of Anantavasudev Temple during festivities and also the roads near Lingaraj Temple and surrounding areas, during mega celebrations like Ashokastami and Shivaratri.

BDA Enforcement Member Bhabani Shankar Chayani said, “The new road, which connects between Kotitirtha Lane and Devipadahara, could now be accessed by vehicles coming from Garage Chhak and Samantarapur and so the connecting roads of the Old Town would be free from congestion.”

The vehicles coming from Ratha Road to Anantavasudev Temple and Lingaraj would also get an alternative driveway through this new road behind the 12th Century Anantavasudev Temple. Secondly, the future plan of pedestrianisation of the area around Anantavasudev and Lingaraj shrines could also be thought of following the development.

Today’s action by the CEMC enforcement team also helped in recovering three old monuments from the possession of the private occupation.

The alternative parallel road connecting Devipadahara and Kotitirthalane Lane could also lead to an alternative parking site in front of the newly-built market complex, where all the tourist buses and vehicles could be parked nicely.

Presently, the parking space near the Devipadahara Park is not sufficient to accommodate all the vehicles during peak tourist seasons.