Ceasefire violation: Over 1,000 evacuated as Pakistan shells heavy mortar along LoC areas

Srinagar: Pakistani troops heavily shelled areas along the LoC in Rajouri district for the second consecutive day on Sunday, causing heavy damage to buildings and forcing evacuation of 1000 border dwellers.

The Indian Army is strongly retaliating to the unprovoked firing from the Pakistan side.

Pakistan Army had on Saturday pounded civilian areas and forward posts along the LoC in Nowshera area with mortars, killing two civilians and injuring three.

As per sources, the number of migrants at relief camps swelled to 978 overnight. Till now 259 families have been evacuated from three villages.

51 schools in Nowshera sector have been closed for an indefinite period while 36 in Manjakote and Doongi zones have been closed for three days.

After the Pakistani shelling, 1000 people were evacuated from various areas along the LoC in Rajouri district to safer places.

The government had last month said that Pakistani security forces had violated the ceasefire 268 times in the last one year.

The ceasefire between India and Pakistan came into force in November 2003.